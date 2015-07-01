Alerts & Detours

For updates on COVID-19 impacts on MTS service, and MTS responses:

COVID-19 Updates

Showing results for

Bus Alerts

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Modified service Route 2 Bus Stop Closure on Broadway and 15th St (10489)

Active Period: From Apr 22, 2020 3:40 PM to Apr 23, 2024 11:59 PM
Due to construction the northbound route 2 bus stop on Broadway and 15th St (#10489) will be closed until 4/23/2024. During this time passengers are advised to use the temporary stop, marked by an a-frame, one block east, on Broadway and 16th St.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 09/10/2021 - 4:02pm

Modified service Bus Stop Closure Westbound Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) Impacting Rts 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992

Active Period: From May 3, 2021 11:45 AM to Aug 1, 2023 11:59 PM
Due to construction, the westbound bus stop on Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) will be closed from 5/3/21 - 8/1/23 (24hrs). Passengers are advised to connect with Routes 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992 on Broadway @ 9th during this long term closure.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 10/21/2022 - 4:07pm

Modified service Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 5th (#13312)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound stop located at Broadway & 5th (#133312) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. All routes will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 3:05pm

Detour Route 3 Northbound Detour in Gaslamp District Thu & Fri 12pm-2am, Sat & Sun 8am-2am

Active Period: From Jun 24, 2020 2:00 PM to Dec 31, 2023 12:11 PM
Route 3 Northbound will be on detour at Market St. and 7th Ave. due to the 5th Ave Curbside Dining program each week until further notice on the following days: Thursday & Friday from 12:00pm-2:00am, and Saturday & Sunday from 8:00am-2:00am. Passengers may use the bus stop at Market St & 7th Ave. Please note that delays are expected due to traffic.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/20/2023 - 2:33pm

Detour Route 3 Detour 5/10-5/19 7:00am-5:00pm

Active Period: From May 10 9:23 AM to May 19 5:00 PM
Due to construction on 25th St the route 3 NB & SB will be on detour. The bus stops #12464 & #11682 located on 25th St & Imperial and bus stop # 12465 located on 25th & K St will be closed 5/10-5/19 7:00am-5:00pm. Passengers may utilize the bus stop located at Ocean View Blvd & Commercial or25th & J St.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 10:55am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Modified service Route 4 Temporary Bus Stop Closures Imperial Av & 26th St

Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 5:00 PM
Due to construction, both stops located at 26th & Imperial will be temporarily closed 5/15 - 5/19/23 between the hours of 7:00am - 5:00pm daily.
#10137 Imperial Av & 26th St {4}
#10896 Imperial Av & 26th St {4}
Passengers are advise to catch the westbound 4 at Imperial Av & 25th St
Passengers are advised to catch the eastbound route 4 at Imperial & Hensley (#10147)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 8:43am

Modified service Route 4 Temporary Bus Stop Closures Imperial Av & 25th St

Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 5:00 PM
Due to construction, eastbound 4 located at 25th & Imperial (#10515) will be temporarily closed 5/15 - 5/19/23 between the hours of 7:00am - 5:00pm daily.

Passengers are advised to catch the eastbound route 4 at Imperial & Hensley (#10147)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 8:48am

Detour Route 4 Detour and Bus Stop Closures at 24th Street

Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 10:03 AM
Due to construction the eastbound and westbound route 4 will detour off of Imperial Ave between 22nd St and 25th St on 05/15/23 & 05/19/23 between the hours of 07:00am - 04:00pm. During the time the detour is in effect, the bus stop on
#10127 Imperial Av & 24th St {4}
#10882 Imperial Av & 24th St {4}
will not be serviced. Passengers are encouraged to use the eastbound and westbound route 4 stops at either 22nd St or 25th St.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 9:30am

Detour San Diego Padres vs KC Royals 5/15/23 thru 5/17/23 Impacting Route 4

Active Period: From May 15 4:40 PM to May 17 6:10 PM
The San Diego Padres will host a 3 game series vs the Kansas City Royals starting Monday, May 15th thru Wednesday, May 17th.

Game 1 on Monday 5/15 will start at 6:40pm
Game 2 on Tuesday 5/16 will start at 6:40pm.
Game 3 on Wednesday 5/17 will start at 1:10pm.

The games are expected to have heavy traffic delays resulting in MTS service detours up to 2 hours prior to the games and 1 hour after the game. In the event of heavy traffic, westbound Route 4 will be detouring off of Imperial Ave at 20th. The westbound route 4 service stops (#10871) on Imperial at 19th and (#11258) on Imperial at 16th will be closed. In addition, the Eastbound Route 4 service stop at 16th & Imperial Ave (#10115) will be subjected to closures post game. All buses will continue to service the 12th St Transit Center.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 10:00pm

Detour San Diego Padres vs Boston Red Sox 5/19/23 thru 5/21/23 Impacting Route 4

Active Period: From May 19 4:40 PM to May 21 6:00 PM
The San Diego Padres will host a 3 game series vs the Boston Red Sox starting Friday, May 19th thru Sunday, May 21st

Game 1 on Friday 5/19 will start at 6:40pm
Game 2 on Saturday 5/20 will start at 7:10pm.
Game 3 on Sunday 5/21 will start at 1:10pm.

The games are expected to have heavy traffic delays resulting in MTS service detours up to 2 hours prior to the games and 1 hour after the game.

In the event of heavy traffic, westbound Route 4 will be detouring off of Imperial Ave at 20th. The westbound route 4 service stops (#10871) on Imperial at 19th and (#11258) on Imperial at 16th will be closed.

In addition, the Eastbound Route 4 service stop at 16th & Imperial Ave (#10115) will be subjected to closures post game. All buses will continue to service the 12th St Transit Center.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 10:19pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Detour Rt 6- North Park Music Festival Detour

Active Period: From May 26 12:00 PM to May 28 11:59 PM
Due to the North Park Musical Festival 2023 the route 6 will be on detour on Friday 5/26 at 12:00pm until Sunday 5/28 at 11:59pm. North Park Way will be closed from 30th St to Utah St, as a result the eastbound route 6 will be on detour. No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 1:25pm

Detour Route 6: North Park Farmer's Market on Thursdays - Closure of North Park Way

Active Period: On May 18, from 12:00 PM to 8:30 PM
Every Thursday, North Park Way between 30th and Granada will be blocked due to the weekly North Park Farmers Market. During this event, Route 6 will detour between 12N and 8:30pm. No bus stops will be affected.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 4:09pm

Detour Route 6: Vegan Food Popup (North Park Mini Park) Saturday 6/10/23 - Closure of North Park Way & 29th St

Active Period: On Jun 10, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Saturday May 13th, North Park Way at 29th will be blocked due to the monthly Vegan Food Popup event. During this event, Route 6 will detour between 9am and 5:30pm. No bus stops will be affected.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 4:10pm

Modified service Bus Stop Closure Westbound Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) Impacting Rts 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992

Active Period: From May 3, 2021 11:45 AM to Aug 1, 2023 11:59 PM
Due to construction, the westbound bus stop on Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) will be closed from 5/3/21 - 8/1/23 (24hrs). Passengers are advised to connect with Routes 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992 on Broadway @ 9th during this long term closure.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 10/21/2022 - 4:07pm

Other effect Rock ‘n Roll Marathon Event Setup, Sat 6/3 affecting Rt 7

Active Period: From Jun 3 4:00 AM to Jun 4 6:00 PM
Due to Rock 'n Roll Marathon Setup on Saturday 6/3 from 4:00am until 6:00pm Sunday 6/4, the route 7 terminal will be on on B St between Union and State. No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/26/2023 - 1:14pm

Other effect Rock 'n' Roll San Diego 5K Saturday 6/3

Active Period: On Jun 3, from 6:45 AM to 8:00 AM
Due to the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego 5K affecting Park Blvd at Presidents Way the routes 7 & 215 might be delayed on Saturday 6/3 between the hours of 6:45am-8:00am. No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/04/2023 - 2:18pm

Modified service Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 5th (#13312)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound stop located at Broadway & 5th (#133312) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. All routes will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 3:05pm

Modified service Route 8 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Mission Bl & Santa Barbara Pl (#12614)

Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 4:00 PM
Due to construction work, the northbound route 8 bus stop located at Mission Bl & Santa Barbara Pl (#12614) will be temporarily closed 5/15/23 - 05/19/23 (7am - 4 pm).
Passengers are advised to catch the northbound route 8 at Mission Bl & San Luis Obispo Pl (#12612)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 3:03pm

Detour Construction Ingraham St. Closed from Crown Pt. to La Playa

Active Period: Each day from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, May 9 to 26
Due to the construction on Ingraham St, Ingraham St will be closed from Crown Pt. to La Playa 05/09/23 - 05/26/23, Monday - Friday, from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm. Route 9 will detour in both directions and will not service bus stops in this corridor during work hours.

Northbound connections can be made a the temporary stops on Crown Point at Ingraham St, La Cima, La Mancha, Moorland, and at the regular Ingraham & La Playa (#12645) bus stop.

Southbound connections can be made at the regular mid-block stop at Ingraham & 3866 (#13119), north of La Playa, and at the temporary stops on Crown Point at Moorland, La Mancha, La Cima, and Eden Dr.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/10/2023 - 2:09pm

Modified service Route 11 bus stop closure Park Blvd & El Cajon Blvd (#12800)

Active Period: From Dec 17, 2020 12:00 PM to Dec 31, 2023 11:58 PM
Due to construction, the northbound route 11 bus stop located at Park Blvd & El Cajon Blvd (#12800) will be closed for approximately 3yrs (2024). Passengers are advised to catch the northbound route 11 at Park Blvd & Meade Ave (#12801)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 12/20/2021 - 3:56am

Modified service Routes 11 & 955 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Montezuma Rd & College AV. (#11031)

Active Period: From Dec 27, 2022 12:00 PM to Jun 30, 2023 11:59 PM
Due to construction, the westbound routes 11 & 955 bus stop located at Montezuma Rd & College Av. (#11031) will be temporarily closed 12/27/22 - 06/30/23 (24 Hrs a day)

Passengers are advised to catch both routes at SDSU Transit Center.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 12/28/2022 - 11:10am

Detour Rock N Roll Marathon Setup Impacting Route 11 (Both Directions) Due to Ash St Closure

Active Period: On Jun 3, from 6:30 AM to 11:59 PM
Due to Rock N Roll Marathon Setup and closure of Ash St between 2nd and Kettner, the Route 11 will be on detour in both directions on 6/3/2023 from 6:30am - 11:30pm . In total, 3 bus will be closed during this detour. Southbound bus stops on Front @ 'B' St (ID# 12012) and Front @ F St (ID# 96010) and northbound bus stop on 1st @ Ash (ID# 12411) will be closed. Passengers area advised to connect with the northbound Route 11 on 1st Ave at 'C' St or 1st Ave @ Elm St.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/27/2023 - 11:21am

Modified service Route 12 Temporary Bus Stop Closure, Olvera Av & Santa Isabel Dr #11391

Active Period: From Mar 22 12:00 PM to May 31 11:59 PM
Due to Construction, the westbound route 12 bus stop located Olvera & Santa Isabel Dr (#11391) will be temporarily closed 03/22/23 - 05/31/2023 (24hrs a day).

Passengers are advised to catch the westbound route 12 at Olvera Av & Gwen St (#11386)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/01/2023 - 3:10pm

Detour San Diego Padres vs KC Royals 5/15/23 Thru 5/17/23 Impacting Route 12

Active Period: From May 15 4:40 PM to May 17 6:10 PM
The San Diego Padres will host a 3 game series vs the Kansas City Royals starting Monday, May 15th thru Wednesday, May 17th.

Game 1 on Monday 5/15 will start at 6:40pm
Game 2 on Tuesday 5/16 will start at 6:40pm.
Game 3 on Wednesday 5/17 will start at 1:10pm.

The games are expected to have heavy traffic delays resulting in MTS service detours up to 2 hours prior to the games and 1 hour after the game.

The Route 12 will be terminating/beginning service at the 12th and Imperial Transit Station 2 hours before game time and up to 1 hour after game time.

Passengers on the westbound Route 12 that want to continue on past 12th and Imperial Station are advised to transfer onto the Orange or Blue Line Trolley heading towards the City College Station. Passengers at the City College Station wanting to connect with the eastbound route 12 are advised to catch the Orange or Blue Line Trolley to 12th & Imperial Ave Station and connect with the eastbound route 12 there.

The following bus stops will not be serviced 2 hours before game time and up to 1 hour after game time:

#11657 10th Av & Market St
#12050 10th Av & Island Av
#99005 10th Av & Park Bl (Petco Park)
#99006 Park Bl & 10th Av (Petco Park)
#99010 11th Av & K St
#12441 11th Av & Market St
#12781 11th Av & F St
#12048 10th Av & F St
#10115 16th & Imperial Ave E/B (post game)
#99342 Broadway & Park (City College Transit Station)

*Route 12 service will be available at the 12th & Imperial Station*
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/07/2023 - 10:37pm

Detour San Diego Padres vs Boston Red Sox 5/19/23 thru 5/21/23 Impacting Route 12

Active Period: From May 19 4:40 PM to May 21 6:00 PM
The San Diego Padres will host a 3 game series vs the Boston Red Sox starting Friday, May 19th thru Sunday, May 21st

Game 1 on Friday 5/19 will start at 6:40pm
Game 2 on Saturday 5/20 will start at 7:10pm.
Game 3 on Sunday 5/21 will start at 1:10pm.

The games are expected to have heavy traffic delays resulting in MTS service detours up to 2 hours prior to the games and 1 hour after the game.

The Route 12 will be terminating/beginning service at the 12th and Imperial Transit Station 2 hours before game time and up to 1 hour after game time.

Passengers on the westbound Route 12 that want to continue on past 12th and Imperial Station are advised to transfer onto the Orange or Blue Line Trolley heading towards the City College Station. Passengers at the City College Station wanting to connect with the eastbound route 12 are advised to catch the Orange or Blue Line Trolley to 12th & Imperial Ave Station and connect with the eastbound route 12 there.

The following bus stops will not be serviced 2 hours before game time and up to 1 hour after game time:

#11657 10th Av & Market St
#12050 10th Av & Island Av
#99005 10th Av & Park Bl (Petco Park)
#99006 Park Bl & 10th Av (Petco Park)
#99010 11th Av & K St
#12441 11th Av & Market St
#12781 11th Av & F St
#12048 10th Av & F St
#10115 16th & Imperial Ave E/B (post game)
#99342 Broadway & Park (City College Transit Station)

*Route 12 service will be available at the 12th & Imperial Station*
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 10:18pm

Modified service Rt 13 Grantville Trolley Bay (#99015)

Active Period: From Apr 25 5:00 AM to Jul 31 11:59 PM
Effective Tuesday 04/25/23, the northbound 13 bus stop (#99015) will be moved ahead of the southbound 13 bay to the Sycuan Shuttle Stop during sidewalk construction.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/21/2023 - 3:19pm

Modified service Route 13 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Fairmount Av & Home Av (#99038)

Active Period: From May 15 to 19
Due to emergency SDG&E Repairs, the southbound route 13 bus stop located at Fairmount Av & Home Av (#99038) will be temporarily closed 5/15/23 till 5/19/23 ( 24/7)
Passengers are advised to catch the southbound route 13 at Fairmount Av & Ridgeview Dr (#12139)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 9:17am

Other effect Route 115 Westbound bus stop#11780 closure April 17th to May 19th 05:00am to 7:00pm

Active Period: From Apr 17 5:00 AM to May 19 7:00 PM
Route 115 Westbound bus stop#11780 closure April 17th to May 19th 05:00am to 7:00pm
Due to Construction the bus stop located at College Av & Lance St will be closed during these dates and times.
Please use temporary stop located after the traffic light by the 40 mph speed limit sign.
between the orange cones.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/17/2023 - 11:48am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Reduced Service on Route 14

Active Period: On May 17, from 4:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Due to personnel constraints, the following trips will not run on Route 14 today. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience:

Trips departing from Grantville Trolley Station: 7:21a, 10:22a, 12:21p

Trips departing from Baltimore Dr & Lake Murray Bl.: 6:21a, 8:21a, 11:22a, 1:22p
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 6:05am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Detour La Jolla Half Marathon and La Jolla Shores 5K 5/20 6:30am-11:00am

Active Period: On May 20, from 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM
Due to the La Jolla Half Marathon and La Jolla Shores 5K on Saturday 5/20 from 6:30am to 11:00am the southbound route 30 will be on detour. The southbound route 30 will be on detour from La Jolla Village Dr at Torrey Pines Rd. As a result all the southbound route 30 stops on N. Torrey Pines Rd and La Jolla Shores Drive will be closed. Passengers are advised to board the southbound route 30 on Gilman Dr at Eucalyptus Grove Ln or Torrey Pines Rd at Calle De La Plata.

Southbound route 30 stops closed.
N. Torrey Pines Rd at Revelle College Dr (#12634)
N. Torrey Pines Rd at La Jolla Shores Dr (#12310)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Inyaha Ln (#11873)
La Jolla Shhores Dr at Horizon Way (#11867)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Discovery Way (#11528)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Biological Grade (#11852)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Downwind Way (#11850)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Naga Way (#13129)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Camino Del Collado (#11847)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Calle Frescota (#11518)
La Jolla Shores Dr at Paseo Dorado (#11514)
Torrey Pines Rd at Princess St (#11112)
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/19/2023 - 5:19pm

Modified service "CANCELLED" Rt 30 Temporary Bus Stop Closures, Silverado St & Herschel Av

Active Period: On May 17, from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM
"CANCELLED" Due to Paving Project, the following bus stops will be temporarily closed Wednesday 05/17/23 between the hours of 06:30am - 05:00pm.
#10347 Silverado St & Herschel Av
#11107 Silverado St & Herschel Av
Passengers are advised to catch the route 30 in either direction at Girard Ave & Kline St
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 6:06am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Modified service Route 41 bus stop closure due to Pipeline Construction Project

Active Period: From Mar 23 12:00 PM to Jul 28 11:59 PM
Due Pipeline Installation the following southbound route 41 bus stops will be closed on Genesee Av from Radcliffe Av to SR52 , 03/23/23 - 07/28/23 (24hrs a day)
#11576 Genesee Av & April Ct {41}
#11582 Genesee Av & Hwy 52 (Ramp) {41}




Passengers are advised to catch the route 41 at Genesee Av & Governor Dr in both directions
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 03/27/2023 - 3:44am

Accessibility issue Rt. 43 & 105 Temporary Bus Stop Closure at Clairemont Dr & Lakehurst (#12674)

Active Period: From May 18 9:00 AM to May 19 5:00 AM
Due to road work, the Rt.43 & 105 bus stop at Clairemont Dr & Lakehurst will be closed 5/18/23 between 9am-3pm & 9pm-5am. Passengers are advised to make connections at Clairemont Dr & Clairemont Town Sq (#13028).
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/12/2023 - 3:17pm

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Accessibility issue Rt. 43 & 105 Temporary Bus Stop Closure at Clairemont Dr & Lakehurst (#12674)

Active Period: From May 18 9:00 AM to May 19 5:00 AM
Due to road work, the Rt.43 & 105 bus stop at Clairemont Dr & Lakehurst will be closed 5/18/23 between 9am-3pm & 9pm-5am. Passengers are advised to make connections at Clairemont Dr & Clairemont Town Sq (#13028).
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/12/2023 - 3:17pm

Modified service Bus Stop Closure Westbound Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) Impacting Rts 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992

Active Period: From May 3, 2021 11:45 AM to Aug 1, 2023 11:59 PM
Due to construction, the westbound bus stop on Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) will be closed from 5/3/21 - 8/1/23 (24hrs). Passengers are advised to connect with Routes 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992 on Broadway @ 9th during this long term closure.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 10/21/2022 - 4:07pm

Other effect Route 115 Westbound bus stop#11780 closure April 17th to May 19th 05:00am to 7:00pm

Active Period: From Apr 17 5:00 AM to May 19 7:00 PM
Route 115 Westbound bus stop#11780 closure April 17th to May 19th 05:00am to 7:00pm
Due to Construction the bus stop located at College Av & Lance St will be closed during these dates and times.
Please use temporary stop located after the traffic light by the 40 mph speed limit sign.
between the orange cones.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/17/2023 - 11:48am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Detour Route 3 & 120 Stop Closure on 5th Ave at Broadway (ID# 12426)

Active Period: From May 1 8:06 AM to May 21 11:59 PM
Due to street maintenance by the City of SD, 5th Ave will be closed between E St and Broadway for approximately 2 weeks, (5/1/23 - 5/21/23). During this time, the Route 3 and 120 (northbound) will be detoured off of 5th Ave (24HRS/DAY), and will not be able to service the bus stop on 5th Ave at Broadway (ID# 12426). Passengers are advised to connect with the northbound Rt 3 and 120 at the next bus stop on 5th at C St (ID# 12434).
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/15/2023 - 3:05pm

Detour Rt 204- Executive Dr Closure 1/9/23 til 09/01/23 (24hrs/day)

Active Period: From Jan 9 7:00 PM to Sep 1 11:59 PM
Due to construction on Executive Drive between Towne Center Dr and Judicial Dr the route 204 will be on detour on 01/09/23- 09/01/23
(24hrs/ day). No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 03/24/2023 - 10:47am

Other effect Rock ‘n Roll Marathon Event Setup, Sat 6/3 affecting BRT Rt 215

Active Period: From Jun 3 4:00 AM to Jun 4 6:00 PM
Due to Rock 'n Roll Marathon Setup on Saturday 6/3 from 4:00am until 6:00pm Sunday 6/4, the BRT route 215 terminal will be on on B St between Union and State. No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/26/2023 - 12:59pm

Other effect Rock 'n' Roll San Diego 5K Saturday 6/3

Active Period: On Jun 3, from 6:45 AM to 8:00 AM
Due to the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego 5K affecting Park Blvd at Presidents Way the routes 7 & 215 might be delayed on Saturday 6/3 between the hours of 6:45am-8:00am. No bus stops will be missed.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/04/2023 - 2:18pm

Modified service Routes 215,225 & 235 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 4th (#10841)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound Brt stop located at Broadway & 4th (#10841) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. Brt bus buses will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 2:53pm

Modified service Routes 215,225 & 235 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 4th (#10841)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound Brt stop located at Broadway & 4th (#10841) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. Brt bus buses will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 2:53pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Modified service Routes 215,225 & 235 Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 4th (#10841)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound Brt stop located at Broadway & 4th (#10841) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. Brt bus buses will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 2:53pm

Detour Route 235: Curbside Bites on Wednesdays between 9am and 3pm

Active Period: On May 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
No service stop closures
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 4:07pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Route 705 Bus Stop Closures 5/16-5/18 7:00am-5:00pm

Active Period: From May 16 7:00 AM to May 18 5:00 PM
Due to construction the route 705 bus stops # 30170, 30093 located on E St & 1st , bus stop #30087 located on E St & 2nd and bus stop #30231 located on E St & Minot will be closed 5/16-5/18 from 7:00am-5:00pm. Passengers may utilize the bus stop #30238 located on E St & Flower and bus stop #30082 located on E St & Church Ave.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/10/2023 - 11:29am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Detour Route 815 Detour May 20th 4:00am to 11:59pm Due to America On Main event.

Active Period: On May 20, from 4:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Route 815 Detour. Saturday May 20th, from 4:00am to 11:59pm. Due to America On Main Event, the route 815 East & Westbound will be on detour.
During this detour Main St will be closed from Magnolia Ave to Ballantyne St. The bus stops located on Douglas Ave and Claydelle Ave (East of Magnolia Ave) will be closed in both directions. Please plan accordingly.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/04/2023 - 5:42pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Possible Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage on Minibus Routes and MTS Access

Active Period: From Apr 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Update: Regular Service is Expected Today. Please check back regularly for updates.

Due to a possible work stoppage by First Transit employees, MTS Minibus and MTS Access services may experience limited or no service.

This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. For additional information and alternate routing options, please contact the MTS Information and Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts. MTS will update this page regularly as transportation options can change over time.

For MTS Access Service, MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. For additional information, please contact MTS Access at 888-517-9627.

In many cases, there are transit services close by that offer non-emergency transportation options. MTS apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing. For more information and trip planning assistance, call (619) 233-3004.
https://www.sdmts.com/first-transit-work-stoppage-mts
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 04/28/2023 - 5:15am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Route 852 Bus Stop CLOSURE at University Ave. & Parks Ave East Bound

Active Period: From Apr 5 5:22 PM to Dec 12 11:59 PM
Route 852 East Bound; Stop Closure at University Ave & Parks Ave. Closure will last until December 12th 2023.
Please use the temporary bus stop (A-frame) located west of Parks Ave. in front of Nacho's Taco Shop.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 04/06/2023 - 1:00pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Routes 874, 875, 894 stop temporarily closed due to construction in Parkway Plaza Transit Center

Active Period: From May 15 1:06 PM to May 17 12:00 PM
Routes 874, 875, and 894 stop temporarily closed Wednesday, May 15, 2023, from 04:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon), due to construction inside Parkway Plaza Transit Center. Please use the stops located at Johnson Ave. and Arnele Ave.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 9:31pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Routes 874, 875, 894 stop temporarily closed due to construction in Parkway Plaza Transit Center

Active Period: From May 15 1:06 PM to May 17 12:00 PM
Routes 874, 875, and 894 stop temporarily closed Wednesday, May 15, 2023, from 04:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon), due to construction inside Parkway Plaza Transit Center. Please use the stops located at Johnson Ave. and Arnele Ave.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 9:31pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Detour Route 815 Detour May 20th 4:00am to 11:59pm Due to America On Main event.

Active Period: On May 20, from 4:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Route 815 Detour. Saturday May 20th, from 4:00am to 11:59pm. Due to America On Main Event, the route 815 East & Westbound will be on detour.
During this detour Main St will be closed from Magnolia Ave to Ballantyne St. The bus stops located on Douglas Ave and Claydelle Ave (East of Magnolia Ave) will be closed in both directions. Please plan accordingly.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/04/2023 - 5:42pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Other effect Routes 874, 875, 894 stop temporarily closed due to construction in Parkway Plaza Transit Center

Active Period: From May 15 1:06 PM to May 17 12:00 PM
Routes 874, 875, and 894 stop temporarily closed Wednesday, May 15, 2023, from 04:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon), due to construction inside Parkway Plaza Transit Center. Please use the stops located at Johnson Ave. and Arnele Ave.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 9:31pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Modified service Bus Stop Closure Westbound Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) Impacting Rts 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992

Active Period: From May 3, 2021 11:45 AM to Aug 1, 2023 11:59 PM
Due to construction, the westbound bus stop on Broadway @ 8th (ID# 13311) will be closed from 5/3/21 - 8/1/23 (24hrs). Passengers are advised to connect with Routes 2, 7, 50, 110, 901, 923 & 992 on Broadway @ 9th during this long term closure.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 10/21/2022 - 4:07pm

Detour 36th Navy Bay Bridge Run/ Walk Impacting route 901 NB & SB 3AM - 12NOON. 05/21/23

Active Period: On May 21, from 3:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Due to the 2023 annual Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk, there will be significant delays, bus stop closure and a detour set for the route 901 heading to Coronado/Iris TC and the 901 into Downtown San Diego.
The detour and closure will be from 3am - 12noon. Passengers need to catch 901 SB bus heading into Coronado from Downtown at the route 12 bus stop on the corner of Logan Ave & Cesar E. Chavez Pkwy. Passengers needing to head further into Down Town San Diego will from may also use any route 12 bus stop on Logan Ave as well.
Operators are advised to announce the detour and stop closures to passengers. Please plan accordingly.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 05/13/2023 - 2:33am

Modified service Temporary Bus Stop Closure Broadway & 5th (#13312)

Active Period: On May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Due to construction, the Westbound stop located at Broadway & 5th (#133312) Av, will be temporarily closed Saturday 05/20/23 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm. All routes will be stopping at temporary stop located at 6th & Broadway.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/16/2023 - 3:05pm

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Other effect Route 904 Coronado Shuttle Detour 7/2/22-7/31/23

Active Period: From Jul 2, 2022 12:52 PM to Jul 31, 2023 11:59 PM
From July 2, 2022 to July 31, 2023 the Route 904 Coronado Shuttle will be on detour, due to construction. The detour will begin on 3rd St & A St. continuing regular route. Due to this detour, two bus stops will not be serviced (Prospect Pl. & 2nd & Soledad Pl.) we encourage to plan ahead, in which this may cause delays. In Addition, we added a bus stop at the corner of Second & A St. traveling Southbound only.
We thank you for your understanding and patience.
Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 01/18/2023 - 1:26pm

Stop moved Due to Construction stops on Route 905 on Otay Business Park will be affected for one year March 2023 to March 2024

Active Period: From Mar 24, 2023 8:33 AM to Mar 24, 2024 11:59 PM

Route 905 will have temporary changes from March 27, 2023, to April 2024 due to construction.
Use Route 905C from Otay Mesa Transit Mesa for service to the Otay Business Park.
More details and updated changes will be posting on the following link: https://www.sdmts.com/905c
Stops closed and moved across the street Avenida Costa Este & Avenida De La Fuente (across Avenida Costa Este for Route 905C bus stop)
Avenida Costa Norte & Avenida Costa Azul (cross Avenida Costa Norte for Route 905C bus stop)
The following stops will be closed Airway Rd & La Media Rd
The next closest stop is at Avenida Costa Norte & Avenida Costa Azul.

Affected Routes:
Affected Stops:
Last Updated: 03/24/2023 - 9:01am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 3:34am

Significant delays Reduced service and Significant Delays Caused by work stoppage

Active Period: From May 17, 2023 4:07 AM
Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay communities will experience limited or no service beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes:
Last Updated: 05/17/2023 - 4:16am

Reduced service Service Disruptions Due to Work Stoppage

Active Period: From May 16 5:00 PM to May 19 11:59 PM
Update: Due to a work stoppage by Transdev employees, MTS Fixed routes servicing the majority of South Bay and East County communities will experience limited or no service beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Passengers are highly encouraged to make alternate transportation arrangements. For alternate routing options and additional information, please contact MTS information & Trip Planning office at (619) 233-3004.
Affected Routes: