Alerts & Detours

Modified service Route 4 Temporary Bus Stop Closures Imperial Av & 26th St Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 5:00 PM Due to construction, both stops located at 26th & Imperial will be temporarily closed 5/15 - 5/19/23 between the hours of 7:00am - 5:00pm daily.

#10137 Imperial Av & 26th St {4}

#10896 Imperial Av & 26th St {4}

Passengers are advise to catch the westbound 4 at Imperial Av & 25th St

Passengers are advised to catch the eastbound route 4 at Imperial & Hensley (#10147) Affected Routes: 4: 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village Affected Stops: Imperial Av & 26th St (ID#10896)

Modified service Route 4 Temporary Bus Stop Closures Imperial Av & 25th St Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 5:00 PM Due to construction, eastbound 4 located at 25th & Imperial (#10515) will be temporarily closed 5/15 - 5/19/23 between the hours of 7:00am - 5:00pm daily.



Passengers are advised to catch the eastbound route 4 at Imperial & Hensley (#10147) Affected Routes: 4: 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village Affected Stops: Imperial Av & 25th St (ID#10515)

Detour Route 4 Detour and Bus Stop Closures at 24th Street Active Period: From May 15 7:00 AM to May 19 10:03 AM Due to construction the eastbound and westbound route 4 will detour off of Imperial Ave between 22nd St and 25th St on 05/15/23 & 05/19/23 between the hours of 07:00am - 04:00pm. During the time the detour is in effect, the bus stop on

#10127 Imperial Av & 24th St {4}

#10882 Imperial Av & 24th St {4}

will not be serviced. Passengers are encouraged to use the eastbound and westbound route 4 stops at either 22nd St or 25th St. Affected Routes: 4: 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village Affected Stops: Imperial Av & 24th St (ID#10882)

Detour San Diego Padres vs KC Royals 5/15/23 thru 5/17/23 Impacting Route 4 Active Period: From May 15 4:40 PM to May 17 6:10 PM The San Diego Padres will host a 3 game series vs the Kansas City Royals starting Monday, May 15th thru Wednesday, May 17th.



Game 1 on Monday 5/15 will start at 6:40pm

Game 2 on Tuesday 5/16 will start at 6:40pm.

Game 3 on Wednesday 5/17 will start at 1:10pm.



The games are expected to have heavy traffic delays resulting in MTS service detours up to 2 hours prior to the games and 1 hour after the game. In the event of heavy traffic, westbound Route 4 will be detouring off of Imperial Ave at 20th. The westbound route 4 service stops (#10871) on Imperial at 19th and (#11258) on Imperial at 16th will be closed. In addition, the Eastbound Route 4 service stop at 16th & Imperial Ave (#10115) will be subjected to closures post game. All buses will continue to service the 12th St Transit Center. Affected Routes: 4: 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village Affected Stops: Imperial Av & 16th St (ID#10115)

Imperial Av & 19th St (ID#10871)